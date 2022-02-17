Play video

A resident from Kirkwhelpington, in Northumberland, says she is expecting the worst as Storm Eunice is set to hit the region on Friday morning.

Caroline Dilger told ITV Tyne Tees that she was unable to phone her family and friends as she was housebound due to a major operation and her village was left without power when Storm Arwen struck.

"The first weekend, the very first storm, I did not have any way of communicating and I can't drive so I was really stuck."

Caroline says that many people in the village are 'frustrated' after power cuts from Storm Dudley have left them unable to cook in their own homes.

"This is the fourth storm that we have had now, it might even be five.

"On each occasion, although the power company have kept in touch with us, it has been pretty horrendous considering that the village is probably 85 per cent people who are at least over the age of 70.

Caroline says that she feels that Northern Powergrid have been 'very proactive' in helping village residents, but she is still worried as Storm Eunice approaches.

"What do you do? You're like sitting ducks. We're smiling but we're all pretty cheesed off now.

"I'm just really holding my breath a bit. I'm worried about that because I know there's snow coming with it as well."

For now, she has been visiting a local food van to get warm drinks and food for her and her sons.

But she says that Kirkwhelpington needs a hub to be set up so residents have somewhere to get warm and be given hot food and drink where needed.

"This time, we're all a bit fed up, to be honest"

She added: "What we need is a focal point in the village. Somewhere we can go and just make somewhere hot to eat."

Caroline says that the community has stepped in to support each other.

"We're just all helping each other. That's all you can do, isn't it?

"That is one thing about Kirkwhelpington, we're all very community spirited, which is lovely.

"And you need that in times like this."