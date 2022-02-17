The life sentence handed to a Teesside man who raped five women after meeting them on Tinder is not too lenient, the Attorney General has ruled.Tom Rodwell was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 12 years at Teesside Crown Court in January this year.

The 31-year-old, of Newfield Crescent in Acklam, Middlesbrough, pleaded guilty to 10 rapes, one attempted rape and a sexual assault.

The Attorney General's office received a referral shortly afterwards, to review the case under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.The scheme allows members of the public to ask for a review into sentences if they believe they are too low.However, the Attorney General's Office has now decided that the sentence handed to Rodwell was not unduly lenient and will not be referred to the Court of Appeal.

Rodwell's sentencing hearing heard how he used the dating website Tinder to hunt out his victims between 2017 and 2020.The defendant, who had over 100 sexual partners, slapped and choked his victims.The court in Middlesbrough heard how Rodwell raped his first victim whilst on leave from his job in the navy.Rodwell admitted raping his first victim at least four times.

The first time he met the second victim he told her he wanted to get her pregnant and threw her contraceptive pills in the bin, which she took to be a joke.

He raped her the second time they met, days later sending her a WhatsApp asking when he could "rape her again", Mr Bennett said.

"It would become apparent that the defendant did not realise or seem to care that he needed consent."

The third woman said she considered killing herself having been raped by Rodwell several times and said he had "gas-lighted" her and made her feel that she needed him.

The fourth woman said Rodwell raped her in a hotel, then repeatedly hit her, but he later claimed he could not remember what happened but said his "ex liked it", Mr Bennett said.

The final victim told said Rodwell had told her from the outset how he wanted to "own her" and "choke her", the court heard.

Judge Watson jailed Rodwell for life with a minimum term of 12 years before he can be considered for parole.

Restraining orders were put in place to prevent him from contacting any of the women.

After the sentencing, Detective Constable Rick Sainsbury paid tribute to the women who have now seen him jailed for life.

North East support

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, there are a number of services in the region that offer help and advice.

Information and support services can also be found on the NHS website.