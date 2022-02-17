Man and woman arrested after baby dies in Chilton in County Durham

A man and woman have been arrested after the death of a baby in County Durham.

Emergency services were called to a home in Chilton at around 2pm yesterday (February 16).

The infant was airlifted by paramedics to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne but died not long after arrival.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “A man and a woman, both in their 20s, have been arrested in connection with the death of a baby from Chilton, on Wednesday, February 16, and have since been released while enquiries continue.”