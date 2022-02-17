Over a thousand without power and roads closed as Storms hit the North East

The North East battened down the hatches overnight as Storm Dudley ripped through the region.

Strong winds left over 20,000 homes with power issues, and caused major travel disruption.

Northern Powergrid have restored power to the majority of homes, and are now working to fix the last 1,200 homes.

A statement today said: "There is a possibility that a small number will run into Friday – the weather is unlikely to hamper our work today but the detailed requirements of some of the work is still unknown.

"Our welfare support teams are working with our Local Resilience Forum partners to support the communities affected

"We are also preparing for Storm Eunice, which is due to hit our operating area on Friday."

Meanwhile, the region is preparing for another onslaught, as Storm Eunice hits.

A yellow warning of wind is in place from 3am tomorrow (Friday 18 February) until 6pm, and a yellow warning for snow is also in place for the High Pennines area.

National Highways will close the A66 at midnight tonight between Scotch Corner & Penrith in preparation.

Helplines