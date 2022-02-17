Two young children have been taken to hospital for minor injuries after a car hit a man and pram in Whitley Bay.Northumbria Police were called at around 10.50am on Thursday, February 17 to a report of a collision on Park Avenue, Whitley Bay. It was reported that a black Kia Rio had crashed into a man and a pram.The 63-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries not believed to be life threatening.Two children, a one-year-old and two-year-old, have also been taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver remained at the scene and is helping the police.The road was closed for a period of time however the police have confirmed that it has since reopened.