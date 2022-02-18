No Metros running on Saturday night due to staff strikes

Nexus have announced today that there will be no Metros running from 4pm on Saturday afternoon (February 19) until 8am on Sunday morning, due to staff strikes.

The operator has apologised for the disruption, saying it is a result of 'industrial relations matter involving Metro’s Control Centre employees.'

Metro services will start running off after 4pm on Saturday. Many will see their last trains between 5-6pm in the evening.

On Sunday morning the service will build up from 8am with a normal timetable from 9am, including a replacement bus all day Saturday and Sunday between Chichester and South Shields for planned work.

Nexus have confirmed that Metro tickets will be accepted on local buses across the area while the service is suspended.

John Alexander, Metro Operations Director, said: “We are forced to suspend the Metro service across the system on Saturday evening and early Sunday morning due to an industrial relations matter affecting our Control Centre. I am sorry for the inconvenience this will cause for many people.

“A small number of Metro employees in our control centre are refusing to work overtime or train colleagues to perform their roles. We have contingencies in place to protect our customers when this happens, but on this occasion we’ve exhausted all options, so we do not have staff available to operate Metro safely during one full shift from Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

“We are working hard with our trade unions in productive talks to resolve the outstanding issues there are within the control centre teams. This is an unprecedented situation and I very much hope it is not repeated. We are doing all we can to prevent that.”