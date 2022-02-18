Pictures and footage show impact of Storm Eunice across the North East
Roads in Consett, County Durham were badly affected by Storm Eunice overnight.
Parts of the North East have woken up to snowfall, ice and travel disruption as Storm Eunice hit the region overnight.
Highways England had closed the A66 in both directions between County Durham and Cumbria as snow began to build up but It has since reopened to cars but remains shut to high-sided vehicles as winds remain strong.
Some schools in County Durham have closed due to a lack of heating and the buildings being extremely cold.
Ploughs and gritters were out in force across the region clearing roads as snow fell.
Trains, planes, buses and ferries have been cancelled and roads closed across the country as Storm Eunice batters the UK with winds of up to 90mph.
Pictures from around the region...