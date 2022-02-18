Pictures and footage show impact of Storm Eunice across the North East

Play video

Roads in Consett, County Durham were badly affected by Storm Eunice overnight.

Parts of the North East have woken up to snowfall, ice and travel disruption as Storm Eunice hit the region overnight.

Highways England had closed the A66 in both directions between County Durham and Cumbria as snow began to build up but It has since reopened to cars but remains shut to high-sided vehicles as winds remain strong.

Some schools in County Durham have closed due to a lack of heating and the buildings being extremely cold.

Ploughs and gritters were out in force across the region clearing roads as snow fell.

Trains, planes, buses and ferries have been cancelled and roads closed across the country as Storm Eunice batters the UK with winds of up to 90mph.

Pictures from around the region...

Nothing new at Consett in County Durham, a place well-known for its susceptibility to snowfall. Credit: PA

Stanhope in County Durham also received a covering of snow over night as storm Eunice swept through the region. Credit: PA

Barden Moor in North Yorkshire received a covering of snow over night. Credit: PA

Lambs making the most of the snowfall in Barden, County Durham. Credit: PA

A woman clears snow from her car in Tow Law, County Durham, as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK. Credit: PA

Snow being cleared this morning in Tow Law, County Durham. Credit: PA

A snowplough clears a road in Tow Law, County Durham. Credit: PA

The calm before or after the storm? A break in play for the snowfall across County Durham allows for a rainbow to sit on the hills. Credit: PA

A horse in snowy conditions near Reeth, North Yorkshire. Credit: PA