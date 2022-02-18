Storm Eunice sparks school closures in County Durham
A number of schools in County Durham have closed due to bad weather caused by Storm Eunice.
Heavy snowfall has led to travel disruption and a number of road closures this morning.
Drivers are still being urged to stay home, as more strong wind and snow is expected throughout the day.
One school cited a lack of heating and the building being extremely cold as the reason it will not open.
The following schools have told pupils not to come in, and will re-open after half-term on 28 February or 1 March.
Annfield Plain Junior School
Bloemfontein Primary School
Bowes Hutchinson's CofE (Aided) School
Burnhope Primary School
Burnside Primary School
Catchgate Primary School
Cotherstone Primary School
East Stanley School
King James I Academy
Rookhope Primary School
South Stanley Infant School
South Stanley Junior School
St John's Chapel Primary School
Wearhead Primary School