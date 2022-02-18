A number of schools in County Durham have closed due to bad weather caused by Storm Eunice.

Heavy snowfall has led to travel disruption and a number of road closures this morning.

Drivers are still being urged to stay home, as more strong wind and snow is expected throughout the day.

One school cited a lack of heating and the building being extremely cold as the reason it will not open.

The following schools have told pupils not to come in, and will re-open after half-term on 28 February or 1 March.