Storm Eunice sparks school closures in County Durham

Heavy snowfall has led to travel disruption and a number of road closures this morning. Credit: PA

A number of schools in County Durham have closed due to bad weather caused by Storm Eunice.

Heavy snowfall has led to travel disruption and a number of road closures this morning.

Drivers are still being urged to stay home, as more strong wind and snow is expected throughout the day.

One school cited a lack of heating and the building being extremely cold as the reason it will not open.

The following schools have told pupils not to come in, and will re-open after half-term on 28 February or 1 March.

  • Annfield Plain Junior School

  • Bloemfontein Primary School

  • Bowes Hutchinson's CofE (Aided) School

  • Burnhope Primary School

  • Burnside Primary School

  • Catchgate Primary School

  • Cotherstone Primary School

  • East Stanley School

  • King James I Academy

  • Rookhope Primary School

  • South Stanley Infant School

  • South Stanley Junior School

  • St John's Chapel Primary School

  • Wearhead Primary School

