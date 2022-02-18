Travel disruption across North East as Storm Eunice brings snow and strong winds

Play video

Storm Eunice has arrived in the North East and North Yorkshire bringing snow, rain and strong winds.

Highways England have closed the A66 in both directions between County Durham and Cumbria as snow begins to build up.

Ploughs and gritters are out in force across the region clearing roads but the public is being urged to avoid travelling if possible because of poor driving conditions, which are causing problems for morning commuters.

As well as the A66, The A171 is closed in both directions between Margrove Road near Guisbrough and the A169 Briggswath because of the snow.

Meanwhile on the A1(M) Southbound an accident involving a lorry and a car has brought traffic to a standstill at J51 A684 Leeming Bar/Bedale. Drivers are being told to avoid the area completely.

ITV Tyne Tees cameraman Paul Kingston sent this photo from Scotch Corner in North Yorkshire as snowfall began to lie on the roads.