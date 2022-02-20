Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returned to our screens last night, with a crossover with RuPaul's Drag Race.

In the first instalment of the eighth series, hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly performed in drag during the End of the Show Show segment.

Iconic drag artist Ru Paul was the guest announcer on the programme.

The Geordie duo walked on stage and revealed their drag counterparts as 'Lady Antoinette' and 'Miss Donna Lee.'

They performed and Drag Race UK champions The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.

Fans across social media were thrilled by the show, with one person calling the pair the "Queen's of the North."

They all performed an original charity single titled 'We Werk Together' - with all the proceeds from downloads and streams going to the Trussell Trust.

The Trussel Trust supports a UK-wide network of more than 1,300 food bank centres and provides emergency food to people locked in poverty, while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks across the UK.