A man from Newcastle is encouraging men to get themselves checked for prostate cancer after his own diagnosis.

Nick Lambert was diagnosed with the disease last May.

He said: "I had no symptoms and no real cause for concern but a friend who I got to know during lockdown was a bit of an evangelist for getting yourself tested for prostate cancer and persistence paid off.

"I took the online checker and honestly the first question was are you over 50 and did your father have prostate cancer and of course the answer was yes and it was go to your GP and get yourself checked out."

It comes after urological cancer referrals have dropped by 3,000 in the North East since the start of the pandemic.

Nick with his family. Credit: Nick Lambert.

There could be around 14,000 men in England who are missing out on crucial treatment for prostate cancer, a charity has warned.

Prostate Cancer UK and NHS England have launched a campaign to encourage men to use Prostate Cancer UK's30-second online risk checker to learn more about their level of risk and what action they can take, including getting checked by their GP if they are at higher risk.

17% of urological cancer referrals in the North East have declined.

New figures show that prostate cancer accounts for a third of those not treated for cancer compared to before the pandemic.

Previous NHS research found that half of people would delay coming forward to their GP during the height of the pandemic because they didn't want to burden the health service.

Prostate cancer Am I more at risk? Factors that might put you more at risk: you are aged 50 or over

your father or brother has had prostate cancer

you are black. Back to top Possible symptoms Prostate cancer usually causes symptoms when the cancer has grown large enough to put pressure on the tube where urine passes through out of the body. The NHS say these symptoms don't always mean you have prostate cancer but are worth getting checked out. needing to pee more frequently, often during the night

needing to rush to the toilet

difficulty in starting to pee (hesitancy)

straining or taking a long time while peeing

weak flow

feeling that your bladder has not emptied fully

blood in urineblood in semen Back to top

Nicola Tallett, Acting Chief Executive at Prostate Cancer UK said: "Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, but the pandemic has meant thousands of men have not come forward for diagnosis and could be missing out on life-saving treatment.

"Although thousands of men are still being treated each month, if things don't change soon, the number of men missing out will continue to grow.

"Men have been telling us they haven't wanted to "bother" their GP during the pandemic - particularly if they don't have any symptoms, which is the case for most men with early prostate cancer.

"This means men at higher risk of the disease are not having those vital conversations about their risk that can lead to a diagnosis.

Professor Peter Johnson, National Clinical Director for Cancer for the NHS in England, said: "The prognosis for the people we're yet to see will be much better the earlier we see them but we do need to see them as soon as possible.

"It's important men understand prostate cancer often doesn't show any symptoms at an early stage, so don't delay - check your risk now. The simple check could be lifesaving."

You can check your risk using Prostate Cancer UK's online risk checker.