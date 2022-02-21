The region is bracing itself for the impact of another storm today, with flooding and travel disruption already happening.

There are flood alerts in place for rivers across County Durham and North Yorkshire, and severe flooding is expected in areas around the River Ouse in York - which is expected to reach its peak tomorrow. There's concerns the river could rise above its highest level on record, set back in 4th November 2000.

Flood defences, including pumps and sandbags are now being deployed to protect people from flood waters in the area.

Sand at the ready in York Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

There were also power outages in areas including Low Fell in Gateshead. Northern Powergrid have now reconnected those houses that saw issues.

CrossCountry are advising people not to travel at all on their trains today due to the impact of the weather.