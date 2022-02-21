Sunderland AFC remove Prince Andrew plaque from Stadium of Light

Sunderland A.F.C have removed a plaque bearing Prince Andrew's name from the side of the Stadium of Light.

The Duke of York officially opened the stadium in 1997, and a plaque was installed afterwards to commemorate the royal visit.

The club did not release anything at the time, and have not commented further than confirming they removed the plaque from the grounds 'some time ago'.

Sunderland did not say why they removed the plaque.

Prince Andrew recently settled a civil lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre. Ms Guiffre accused the 62-year-old of allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17-years-old, a minor under US law.

The Duke has strenuously denied these allegations.