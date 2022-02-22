Savannah Marshall's defence of her World Female Middleweight title has moved to a larger Newcastle venue.

The Hartlepool boxer's clash against former WBO World Champion Femke Hermans, which was previously scheduled at the Eagles Vertu Arena on 14 March, has moved to the Utilita Arena on 2 April.

Hermans is the current European Female Champion, and their showdown is already pegged by organisers as the 'biggest fight in the history of women’s professional boxing'.

Savannah is excited to be back defending her title in her home region.

She said: “I'm really happy to be going back to Newcastle Utilita Arena after the amazing reception I received there last time.

"Femke is a very tough girl and it's going to be a hard night's work but I'm really looking forward to putting on a show.

"I'm sorry to anyone who has been inconvenienced by the date change but I hope everyone who wants to be there can still be there. I really can't wait."