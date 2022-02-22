Queues at Newcastle's Primark as shoppers rush to get their hands on the Greggs collection
There were huge queues outside Newcastle's Primark early this morning (22 February) as shoppers wasted no time getting their hands on the second delivery of the Greggs x Primark clothing collection.
Eager shoppers waited outside the store from as early as 7.30am to be among the first to bag items with Greggs branding - with a reversible bucket hat being among the most popular items.
Katie Carnegie, 18, was one the shoppers returning to Primark for a second time, ready for the store opening at 8am.She said: "I am here to get the bucket hat and trainers because they didn't have any when I came last time, because I came too late, so we are here early to get them.
"I am very excited about it, I am over the moon."
Jenny Bennett, 18, said she wanted to buy the full limited-edition range of 11 Greggs clothing items because she is a huge Greggs fan.
"I am just going to get everything, I want all the clothes because I am obsessed with Greggs - it's actually a problem!
"I love a sausage, bean and cheese melt."
The Greggs x Primark collaboration proved to be so popular that it sold out within hours of going on sale in Newcastle on Saturday morning (19 February).