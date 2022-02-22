There were huge queues outside Newcastle's Primark early this morning (22 February) as shoppers wasted no time getting their hands on the second delivery of the Greggs x Primark clothing collection.

Eager shoppers waited outside the store from as early as 7.30am to be among the first to bag items with Greggs branding - with a reversible bucket hat being among the most popular items.

Katie Carnegie, 18, was one the shoppers returning to Primark for a second time, ready for the store opening at 8am.She said: "I am here to get the bucket hat and trainers because they didn't have any when I came last time, because I came too late, so we are here early to get them.

"I am very excited about it, I am over the moon."

Katie Carnegie, 18, and Jenny Bennett, 18, were among the first shoppers waiting to get their hands on the popular Greggs x Primark items Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION.

Jenny Bennett, 18, said she wanted to buy the full limited-edition range of 11 Greggs clothing items because she is a huge Greggs fan.

"I am just going to get everything, I want all the clothes because I am obsessed with Greggs - it's actually a problem!

"I love a sausage, bean and cheese melt."

The Greggs x Primark collaboration proved to be so popular that it sold out within hours of going on sale in Newcastle on Saturday morning (19 February).