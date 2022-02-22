Lost Voice Guy finally receives his Geordie accent

Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy is finally able to use his new Geordie accent.

Lee Ridley, 41, is a comedian and author with cerebral palsy who is unable to speak, but uses a communication device.

In April last year, he chose voice-over artist, Dan Pye, who grew up in Whickham and currently lives in Hunwick, Co Durham, to be his new voice donor.

The decision was made after Ridley received more than 500 offers from potential donors, who each sent recordings of themselves reading an extract from his book, I'm Only In It For The Parking.

Scottish-based speech synthesis company CereProc has been developing the voice, and the process involved Pye recording a script for six hours, during which he recreated a rage of vocal emotional styles.

Ridley said: "It feels amazing to finally sound more like my family and friends.

"I've dreamed about this day since I got my first communication aid when I was eight years old.

"I've already been enjoying saying all my favourite Geordie phrases such as 'wey aye man' and 'howay'.

"It's nice to have a local accent at last. I can't wait to try it out on my new tour."

His tour, entitled Cerebral LOL-sy, begins in March and will be the first time the new Geordie voice is heard on stage.

Ridley debuted a short clip of his new accent during his festive TV special, Christmas Comedy Club With Lost Voice Guy, but was unable to use it for the whole show as it was not yet fully operational.

Pye said: "Being able to help Lee communicate in a tone which is more personal to him is fantastic.

"Being a Geordie has a very distinctive, nationally recognisable tone which I am very proud of.

"Sharing that with Lee, I hope will give him a sense of identity that the rest of the North East are famed for."