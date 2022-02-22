River Ouse in York records its second-highest peak as a result of Storm Franklin

The River Ouse in York has recorded its second-highest peak as a result of Storm Franklin.

The flood alert for the upper Ouse remains in force as river levels are rising due to recent heavy rainfall in the Dales.

Flooding is expected to affect locations near the River Ouse and several flood warnings are in force, with low lying land most affected, particularly around riverside footpaths and low-lying land in York and south as far as Naburn Lock, including Kings Staith, Queens Staith, and South Esplanade.

The Environment Agency says residents should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

River levels on the Ouse in York were expected to rise slowly to a peak of 4.7m on Tuesday morning - but actually peaked at 4.53m at 6:45am.

Levels are expected to remain high at least throughout the day.

The river reached 5.40m on 4 November 2000, the highest level recorded at this measuring station.

The Foss Barrier in York is in operation and the Environment Agency field teams have closed riverside floodgates.