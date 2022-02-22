Businesses in York are counting the cost of flooding following Storm Franklin, with some having to issue thousands of pounds in refunds.

Heavy rain and high winds left low lying areas exposed as another named storm hit the region.

Several flood alerts have been in place surrounding the River Ouse, which has reached its second highest peak after heavy rainfall in the Dales.

It's thought the worst is over, but businesses hoping for a bumper half-term have been left disappointed.

Chris Pegg from City Cruises told ITV News Tyne Tees the business hasn't been able to open for more than a week and £15,000 in refunds have had to be issued.

He said: "It's a real shame for our customers, especially in half-term week. We were expecting a lot of customers, a lot of families coming to the city and I'm afraid they haven't been able to come out on the water."

"It's a real problem. We've done about £15,000 in refunds. We've done a lot of transfers, but the majority of our market is are walk-ups. They come to York for the day. It's a nice sunny day like today, but the weather is just too flooded for us to operate."

River levels on the Ouse in York were expected to rise slowly to a peak of 4.7m on Tuesday morning - but actually peaked at 4.53m at 6:45am.

Floodwater rose to the front doors of homes by the river Credit: ITV News Tyne Tees

The river reached 5.40m on 4 November 2000, the highest level recorded at this measuring station.

The Foss Barrier in York is in operation and the Environment Agency field teams have closed riverside floodgates.