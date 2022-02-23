The Great North Run will accept more entrants than ever before when it returns this Autumn.

The world-famous half marathon is accepting 3,000 more participants, to make a total of 60,000 runners.

The event was originally due to reach this milestone in 2020 on what would have been its 40th staging, but were unable to, after a three-year wait due to a cancellation and a course change brought about by the pandemic.

The 2022 race will also return to its historic city to sea course.

Chairman and Founder Sir Brendan Foster said, “We’re delighted to be back this year, bigger and better than ever.

“We were so proud to be able to stage the event last year under such difficult circumstances, but we’re really looking forward to welcoming runners, spectators and charities back to the event as they know and love it, with a record number of incredible individuals on the start line.

“The Great North Run is synonymous with the North East and showcases our spirit, hospitality and ingenuity across the world, we hope the event will mark an important milestone on the road to regional and national recovery after such a testing time for us all.”

The Great Run Company reported a huge response to the ballot and those lucky enough to have secured a place have been notified this week.

For those who didn’t get a place this year, or who didn’t get a chance to enter the ballot but are still keen to taking part, there are a limited number of charity places available through the Great Run website.