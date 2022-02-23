North East families feel tight squeeze of rising living costs over half term

Play video

Report by Rachel Bullock

Families in the North East already struggling against rising bills face further financial woes with their kids off from school for half term.

The costs of heating, eating and transport have all dramatically risen in recent weeks, making childcare more expensive for all and unaffordable for some.

And with children not receiving school meals while on holiday, it is in the weekly shop that families in the region are being hardest hit over the half term.

3.8% rise in grocery prices in January

8.8% of families suffered food insecurity in January, forced to skip meals

5% predicted rise in food prices from spring

Figures from the charity The Food Foundation

With millions of households seeing their energy bills rise by more than 50% from April, this extra expense poses significant challenges.

One mother at a Hartlepool play centre told ITV News Tyne Tees that her gas and electricity bill has risen by over 200%.

Play video

Many are struggling to make ends meet. At Middlesbrough's newest food bank, shelves are emptying.

"The cupboards are going to be bare because kids eat lots during school holidays," said Tracey Godfrey-Harri from Middlesbrough Foodbank.

"We are constantly in demand; our food banks are busy. People have no money and nowhere else to turn.”

According to the charity The Food Foundation, food prices are set to rise by a further 5% from spring.

Play video

The prospects over the next few months are, frankly, that it's going to get worse. Anna Taylor, Food Foundation

The Government is under growing pressure to alleviate the strain on deprived families. Earlier this month, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced that households in England in council tax bands A to D will receive a £150 rebate - and during PMQ's Boris Johnson insisted the Government are doing "everything we can do".

Play video