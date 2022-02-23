Emergency repair work is underway in Saltburn after raw sewage began to spill onto the beach and into the North Sea.

Northumbrian Water are onsite assessing the damage but say it could take days to fix as major repairs are needed.

Posting on social media, the supplier said the pipe was damaged by a third party working in the Cat Nab Car Park, next to Skelton Beck.

The Environment Agency have also been called to the spillage to test the water.

A number of tankers have been brought in by Northumbrian Water, to try and limit the volume of raw sewage entering the sea.

The water supplier says to protect homes from sewer flooding it is unable to stop the flow through the pipe while the repair is carried out.

Tankers are onsite trying to limit the flow of sewage into the sea Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The stretch of coast affected has been cordoned off by Redcar and Cleveland Council.

The council are asking the public to stay away from the area, which is popular with walkers and tourists, as work is likely to continue over the coming days.

A joint statement has been released by Simon Clarke MP and Jacob Young MP:

"This pipe takes sewage from Saltburn to Marske for treatment. This damage is causing waste to currently spill onto the beach and into the sea. The area affected has been cordoned off by Redcar and Cleveland Council and members of the public are being asked to stay away from that area of the beach.

"Emergency repair work is being carried out to stop the flow as quickly as possible and tankers have been deployed to take as much of the flow away from the area as possible.

"People should stay away from the work while it is ongoing, for your own safety and to allow the repair team to work as quickly as possible."