Weather presenter Ross Hutchinson explains what weather we can expect this week

Reports of ‘Storm Gladys’ being on the way may be a bit premature, but threats of ‘blizzards’ and even ‘thundersnow’ are a bit closer to the mark.

A cold front moving in from the north will bring a short spell of heavy rain, and even a few thundery downpours. It will also signal a change in air mass over the region, meaning temperatures are about to plummet.

On Thursday we will wake up to a cold start with frost and ice.

Showers moving in to the region will readily turn to snow, even down to lower levels – but will tend to only settle over higher ground.

There is a small chance some of these showers will be thundery – leading to the infamous ‘thundersnow’.

Warnings are in place tomorrow for snow and lightning – but the warning area does not come as far south as the Tyne Tees region.

Even so – expect a blast of winter as we head towards the end of February.