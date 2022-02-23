Cuts are set to affect more than 30 bus routes across Newcastle and North Tyneside from Sunday 27 March.

The region’s three big operators, Arriva, Go North East and Stagecoach, will be removing evening or weekend buses, shortening routes and some routes will be suspended entirely.

Government funding to cover local bus service losses, while passenger numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels, will be withdrawn in April.

Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus, which funds 10% of local services using government funding, has announced a £4.5m rescue package to reduce the impact of cuts.

However, they say that they expect services in the rest of Tyne and Wear to undergo cuts later in the spring.

These are the services that are expected to go through major changes.

Services with minor changes to timetables or exact routes will be listed on the Nexus website when they come into effect:

Service 1 (Go North East) between Whitley Bay, Newcastle and Gateshead

Go North East is introducing a new Monday to Saturday daytime timetable operating every 20 minutes and Sunday daytime every 30 minutes, but has withdrawn evening services on this route.

Nexus currently funds half-hourly daily evening trips on service 1 between Whitley Bay and North Shields, but this will be reduced to an hourly evening service between Whitley Bay town centre and Newcastle.

Service 1 (Stagecoach) between Slatyford and Coach Lane/Cobalt via Newcastle City Centre

Stagecoach will cut one part of the service, between Coach Lane university campus and Cobalt.

Service 6 (Nexus) between Jesmond Vale, Shieldfield and Newcastle

This route, funded by Nexus, will continue to exist with a new number, M6, and different stops in Newcastle city centre. Frequency as now (every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday interpeak) but with slightly later last trip from city centre.

Services 6, 7 and 8 (Stagecoach) in Newcastle

Stagecoach will withdraw two parts of these services, between Four Lane Ends and Freeman Hospital (services 6, 7 and 8) and between Lemington and Central Station (service 8).

Nexus plans to fund additional evening services on Arriva route 52 between Four Lane Ends and Freeman Hospital. Connections between Lemington and Central Station are possible on other routes, but direct peak links to Newcastle Business Park will be lost.

Services 6 and 7 will also follow new routes in the Lemington area, service 6 via West Denton Park (Valley View/Combe Drive) and service 7 via Dumpling Hall (Kirkstone Avenue/Neptune Road).

Service 11 between Whitley Bay, North Tyneside Hospital, Howdon and Wallsend (also affects routes 41 and 41A)

Go North East will withdraw this route, which is also currently operated in the evening by Central Taxis under contract to Nexus.

Nexus will fund a new service, 317, every 30 minutes day and evening to replace the 11 on the same route between Whitley Bay and Howdon, but also serving North Shields Ferry landing. The 317 will also serve parts of Howdon and Holy Cross where Go North East is expected to withdraw routes 41 and 41A.

Service 13 in outer west Newcastle

Nexus plans to withdraw this service, which currently provides local links in outer west Newcastle and to the West Denton shops, but says that changes to Stagecoach services 6, 7 and 62 will give passengers “the same or improved links”.

Service 18 from Walker and Byker to the Freeman Hospital, Longbenton, Four Lane Ends and Quorum

Stagecoach will withdraw this route during the daytime, while a contract Nexus funds for evening services expires at the same time. Nexus will fund the continuation of the whole route, daytime and evening. The 18 will operate every 30 minutes during the daytime, with a reduced hourly evening service.

Service 19 between North Shields, Percy Main, Silverlink, Cobalt, Northumberland Park, Cramlington and Ashington (also affects routes 333 and 359)

Go North East is withdrawing this route, but Nexus will fund a replacement service jointly with Northumberland County Council and Cobalt Business Park.

This would operate hourly from Cramlington via a new route through High Pit, Seaton Delaval, Seghill and Backworth Heritage Green (replacing the 359 in this area) and then by the existing 19 route every 30 minutes from Northumberland Park to Percy Main and then direct to North Shields, also covering a loop of North Shields Fish Quay and the Ferry Landing (replacing the 333).

The service between Cramlington and Ashington would be reduced to one peak time service in each direction.

Service 32/32A between Walker, Byker, Jesmond Vale, RVI, Spital Tongues, Benwell, Cowgate and Kenton

Stagecoach will cancel this route, which Nexus also provides an evening equivalent to between Newcastle City Centre and Kenton.

Nexus plans to replace the Monday to Saturday daytime 32/32a, but the daily evening trips would be cancelled. Sunday daytime trips would operate hourly between Kenton and Walker.

Service 33/33A between Fawdon, Hollywood Avenue, Regent Centre, Gosforth, Jesmond and Newcastle City Centre.

Nexus plans to withdraw these services, as Go North East is expected to reroute its QuayCity services to Osborne Road in Jesmond instead of Great North Road.

The 33/33A also provides the only buses on Hollywood Avenue, Gosforth, which Nexus will replace by paying Arriva to provide an hourly 46A bus during the day, Monday to Saturday. Evening and Sunday services on Hollywood Avenue will be withdrawn.

Service 35 between Newcastle, Coxlodge, Fawdon and Red House Farm

Stagecoach will withdraw this service, but Nexus will fund a continuation of the whole route during the daytime.

Service 41 and 41A between Wallsend, Hadrian Lodge, High Farm, Battle Hill and Hadrian Park

Go North East will withdraw this service through Howdon and Holy Cross. Nexus plans to step in to fund a new service, 317, every 30 minutes to maintain links from these areas.

Go North East will re-route alternate 41 and 41A trips between Wallsend and Hadrian Park to also serve Hadrian Lodge.

Service 42 and 42A between Wallsend, Forest Hall, Killingworth, Dudley, Seaton Burn, Hazlerigg, Airport and Kingston Park (also affects M71 in Newcastle)

Go North East will withdraw these services and Nexus funding for some trips on them will end at the same time.

Nexus plans to replace these with a new service, 342, which would operate hourly between Wallsend, Kingston Park and Westerhope.

Journeys on the 42 between Killingworth and Cramlington, and on the 42A between Bank Foot and Dinnington via the Airport, would be lost.

Service 46 between Great Park (Featherstone Grove), Regent Centre and Newcastle

Arriva is expected to withdraw evening and Sunday services, plus one early morning journey.

Nexus will replace the early morning service by extending the existing 552.

Service 51 and 51A between Newcastle, Holystone and Whitley Bay

Nexus will fund an extension of the 51 to/from Whitley Bay Metro and a diversion of the 51A to additionally serve Hadrian Lodge.Service 52 between Newcastle, Freeman Hospital, Quorum Park, Killingworth, Dudley, Cramlington

With Go North East withdrawing the 42/42A daytime service and in order for Nexus to maintain connections currently funded on the 42/42A on an evening and Sunday, it is proposed that the funding will be used to deliver new daily evening trips on service 52 between Newcastle and Cramlington.

Service 53 between North Shields, Killingworth and Cramlington

Arriva and Nexus plan to divert the 53 between New York and Shiremoor to additionally serve Cobalt Business Park.

Service 55 between Forest Hall, Four Lane Ends and Newcastle

Arriva is expected to reduce the evening frequency to hourly, with no services on a Sunday evening.

Service 62 between Killingworth and outer west Newcastle

Stagecoach will be paid by Nexus to extend this route from Walbottle to Newburn and Throckley, replacing links lost by the planned withdrawal of the Stagecoach 71.

Service 333 between North Shields Ferry Landing, Fish Quay, North Shields and Tynemouth Broadway

Nexus plans to withdraw this service, with the changed 19 and new 317 services providing links between the Ferry Landing, Fish Quay and North Shields town centre.

But this does mean that Tynemouth Broadway, between Beach Road and Manor Road, will no longer have a bus service.

Service 335 in North Tyneside (also affects 359, K1, and K2)

Nexus currently provides this service and plans to change it to an hourly daytime service, but with a revised route which adds Murton Village, Silverlink and Quorum Park to Killingworth.

Service 359 between Backworth Heritage Green, Northumberland Park, West Allotment, Murton, North Tyneside Hospital and the Marden Estate

Nexus currently provides this service and plans to withdraw it, in order to redirect funding to more popular routes that are under threat.

Service K1 and K2 in Killingworth

Nexus funds these services and plans to withdraw them, but passengers will be able to use the new 335 and 342.

Service M71 between Westerhope, Newbiggin Hall Estate and Kingston Park Tesco

Nexus plans to replace this half-hourly service with a new hourly 342 bus.

Service Q3 between Wallsend, Walker, St Peter's Basin, City Centre, Regent Centre, Great Park

Go North East plan to withdraw the Q3 between St Peter’s Basin and Wallsend and operate the service via Osborne Road.

W group of local services in the Whitley Bay area.

Nexus plans to merge services W1 and W1A into a single hourly service and withdraw the W3.