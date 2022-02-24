Play video

Melanie Hartshorn is no stranger to major surgery.

At ITV Tyne Tees we have followed her story for several years now, and in 2022 she is desperately in need of more surgery after two broken 'screws' in her neck have left her once again suffering seizures that stop her breathing.

Mel - from Cramlington - is now spending 24 hours a day in a halo - a device that keeps her head and neck stable and unable to move. She says this is is not a permanent solution though and ultimately she fears she will die unless a solution can be found.

Mel has been wearing her Halo for 8 months but has been told it can't stay on 'forever' Credit: Personal photo/Facebook

The 'Halo' means she can't shower properly or hug her family and is prone to causing infections. She has been wearing it for 8 months but has been told it can't stay on 'forever'.

Mel's story

Melanie Hartshorn from Cramlington has a genetic condition called Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS), and complications from the condition have left the joints weak.

For several years she has been travelling to Spain for major surgery to stabilise her spine.

Her condition meant her skull was dislocating from her neck and spine, causing seizures and nauseous.

It left her unable to sit up and spending almost all of her life lying down.

She had her neck and spine fused in 2017 in her first major operation in Barcelona - a procedure not available on the NHS in the UK.

Since then she has returned to Spain for further procedures but now she is suffering more instability due to two broken screws in her neck where bone hasn't quite fused as it should - something Mel believes happened while in the UK.

Mel, who is 32, has been fundraising to pay for the procedures - costing tens of thousands of pounds each time.

The fight for survival

Mel's surgeons in Spain have told her they are looking into options to help her again, but they have advised her also to speak to specialists in American and possibly India.

More surgery through her back is 'not an option' and it's likely any procedure will have to be done accessing her spine through the front of her neck.

Mel has faced long periods of time recovering after major surgeries Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Mel admitted it's getting 'harder and harder' to keep her spirits up as she knows she faces a race against time

She needs round the clock care but has no carers at the moment due to a shortage in the industry with her Mum currently looking after her full time.