Northumberland and Durham are expected to be hit by heavy rain and ice as the Met Office issues two separate yellow weather warnings.

While Storm Eunice is expected to end on Friday night, the yellow warning for ice comes into force at 8pm on Thursday (24 February) and lasts until 9:30am on Friday (25 February).

Despite the yellow warning not being a named storm yet, severe impacts from the rain and snow over today and tomorrow could end up being named as Storm Gladys.

Further showers of rain, sleet and hail, with snowfall mainly on hills above around 200-300 metres, are likely to affect many areas this evening.

These will be heavy in places, perhaps bringing 2-5 cm of snow to some of the higher routes across the Pennines and Scotland.

As temperatures fall, forecasters are warning of icy patches on untreated surfaces, leading to an increased chance of accidents and injuries.

After midnight, some showers, away from some higher routes and parts of northern Scotland, will become less widespread and will fall increasingly as rain or sleet.