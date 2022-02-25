A cage fighter who was jailed for attacking his partner and two 13-year-old girls has had his sentence increased.

Liam Hall, 33 punched, kicked and choked the unrelated teenagers at his girlfriend's home in Chilton, County Durham, in September.

He was drunk as well as being on drugs and angry after losing his wallet.

The 6ft 4inch tall, 20 stone offender then attacked his 24-year-old girlfriend, whose two young children were upstairs at the time, which left her with serious facial injuries and broken bones.

After walking out of the house calmly, he admitted two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and one of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and before being sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of eight years, in December.

Hall was also faced with an indefinite restraining order against the victims.

Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC then referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal, saying that it was too lenient.

Hall's sentence was increased by three judges on Thursday to a minimum term of 10 years and eight months.

Lady Justice Nicola Davies, sitting with Mr Justice Fraser and Mr Justice Goose, said Hall's crimes were "terrifying in their nature" as well as two of his victims were "vulnerable and defenceless girls".

Joel Smith, representing the Solicitor General, argued the way the sentencing judge, Recorder Jo Kidd, calculated his minimum term ended up in it being too short.

John Turner, representing Hall argued there was "nothing unduly lenient or wrong in principle" with the original sentence.

Teesside Crown Court previously heard that Hall banged one girl's head against the wall, then grabbed the other and choked her unconscious.

He ended up breaking her eye socket, nose and arm.

The other teenager was knocked unconscious and recalled Hall dragging her upstairs by the hair.

Another child witnessed the scene and ran home to raise the alarm.

Hall's now ex-partner said: "I cannot begin to imagine how frightened they must have been when they went through what happened to them."

Hall had a previous conviction for manslaughter, after he killed a man in a pub fight and had only been in a relationship with the woman for a couple of months after being released on licence from a prison sentence for other serious, violent offences.

He did not attend the hearing on Thursday while he is being held at HMP Ranby.