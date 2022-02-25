Play video

Middlesbrough MP Andy McDonald has described the recent Ukraine attacks as the "most dangerous moment" in Europe since World War II.

Appearing on Around The House with Tom Sheldrick, the Labour MP was asked what he thought of Russia invading Ukraine.

Replying to Tom he said: "I think this is probably the most dangerous moment we've had on the continent of Europe since the end of the second World War and the Ukrainian people simply want to live in peace and freedom."

He went on to describe it as the scale "most of us feared" as more reports of deaths emerge.

Russian President Vladmir Putin recently confirmed a "military operation" was underway but claimed it was to protect Russian people.

It was confirmed on Thursday night by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that at least 137 people were killed and 316 wounded so far.

Those who are yet to flee Kyiv are now being urged to stay and to make Molotov cocktails as Russian troops close in.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine's official Twitter page tweeted: "In Obolon... We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment!

"Make Molotov cocktails to neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!"