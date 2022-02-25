A hedgehog died after a grass fire was started in a Middlesbrough park.

Cleveland firefighters found the injured animal after putting out the fire in Mannion Park in Grangetown on Tuesday afternoon (22 February).

The hedgehog, who was named Mr Jingles by the fire crew, was taken back to the fire station and was placed in an empty smoke alarm box with a dish of water, an old towel, and some grass.

Mr Jingles was being cared for by The Cleveland Hedgehog Preservation Society after he was seen by a vet.

However, he did not respond well to treatment and died shortly after arriving because of his injuries.

A report from the People's Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) and the British Prevention Society (BHPS) published earlier this week found that rural population of hedgehogs have been in "steep decline."

It found that hedgehog numbers in rural Britain have dropped by between 30% and 75% in the last two decades.