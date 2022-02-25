Newcastle City Council sends message of solidarity to Ukraine

Newcastle City Council has sent a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine after Russian forces launched a large-scale military attack.

Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Habib Rahman, sent the message of support to the city’s namesake in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country.

The letter was addressed to Mayor Mykola Borovets, of Novograd-Volynsky City Council, a member of the Newcastles of the World network.

Cllr Rahman said: “We strongly condemn the appalling attack on the Ukraine and those responsible must be met with strong sanctions.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent people affected.”