A Teesside MP says that his inbox has been flooded with people who are can't get a dentist appointment, with some attempting 'DIY tooth extraction.'

Matt Vickers, Conservative MP for Stockton South, said that a recent £50m government cash injection into NHS dentistry is a "drop in the ocean" with backlogs due to the pandemic making a "bad situation worse".

Last month, Michelle Thompson, a lay member on the governing body of the Tees Valley Clinical Commissioning Group said that there has been "huge frustration from many local people" over access to NHS treatment.

She stressed that "We have got people pulling their own teeth out".

Mr Vickers said: "Millions are missing out on appointments, DIY tooth extraction is on the rise, mouth cancers are going undiagnosed and health professionals are leaving NHS dentistry by the boatload.

"Make no mistake that this is already a national crisis."

He called for more long-term funding and an increase in training places for new dentists, and said that he will be raising the matter with ministers.

An NHS England spokeswoman said: "We are aware NHS dentistry has faced challenges over the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are committed to ensuring everyone can access high quality dental care and are looking at ways to increase access to existing services and working with partners to improve the recruitment and retention of the dental workforce in the area."