Urgent appeal to find missing Gateshead man

Northumbria Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing man from Gateshead who hasn't been seen since 8 February.

Jamie Grant, 27, was last seen at an address on Front Street, Whickham.

He is described as around 5ft 4ins tall with long, white hair and a beard.

He was last known to be wearing a full green tracksuit and black shoes.

Detective Sergeant Simon Wardle of Northumbria Police said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Jamie, as are his family and loved ones as this is completely out of character.

“Our searches are continuing and we have issued another photograph, in the hope of jogging someone’s memory."

“Please remember that any detail no matter how small could be the piece of information new are searching for."

Anyone with information is being urged to call 101 and quote log 100222.