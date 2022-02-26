A pensioner is in a critical condition following a suspected hit and run in Gateshead, police have said.

Northumbria Police said an 85-year-old man was struck by a dark coloured vehicle as he crossed the road on Woodburn, before the vehicle left the area.

The force was called to the scene by the North East Ambulance Service at about 7.30pm on Friday, February 25.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Officers are trying to trace the driver while appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Investigating officer Sergeant Michael Parnaby from Northumbria Police said: “This is a serious incident which has hospitalised an elderly man, and we wish him a full recovery.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are trying to establish exactly what happened which is why it’s important we speak to the driver, and anyone else who was in the area at the time.

“We would also like to hear from any motorists with dashcam footage, as this could really help us build up a clear picture of the moments before and after the collision. If you think you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, use the Tell us Something page online or email the investigating officer 2367@northumbria.pnn.police.uk quoting log NP-2022—0225-0977.