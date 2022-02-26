Ten areas of the North East are in line for a cash boost to improve local arts and culture.

The funding comes from the government, which has announced an extra £75million for the sector.

The money will be distributed among more than 100 'target' places outside London, as part of the 'levelling up' agenda.

It's not yet known how much will be available to each area, as a bidding process has to take place first. But the places earmarked for investment are:

County Durham

Darlington

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

North Tyneside

Northumberland

Redcar & Cleveland

South Tyneside

Stockton-on-Tees

Sunderland

In Sunderland government funding (via Arts Council England) has already boosted large attractions, including The National Glass Centre, and smaller projects like arts and crafts groups.

The team which will make the city's bid is excited about the news.

Sunderland's National Glass Centre has benefitted from arts and culture funding Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Rebecca Ball, of Sunderland Culture said: "We really welcome the opportunity to be able to look towards a fairer distribution of investment in arts and culture across the country.

"We know there is huge potential in Sunderland. We know there are loads of really creative people who've got loads of brilliant ideas. And I think what we often find in Sunderland is that, with a bit more resource, with a bit more investment, we feel like we could really go a long way to make the most of that potential.

"So we're incredibly excited about this opportunity for Sunderland but also for the wider North East. This isn't just for Sunderland. This is an opportunity for the North East."

And a spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media, Digital & Sport said: "This aim is to generate more opportunities for people in the regions, with more arts jobs on offer and better access to cultural activities so people do not have to travel as far to see world-class arts...The move comes after the government set out a commitment to raise cultural spending significantly outside of the capital in its Levelling Up White Paper.

"It is part of plans to level up people’s opportunity to experience the benefits of culture - from seeing performances to taking part in activities."