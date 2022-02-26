A show of support has been held in Middlesbrough and Newcastle in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The events took place on Saturday, February 26 - on the third day of the conflict following Russia's invasion of the country on Thursday.Many people at the vigil in Middlesbrough were from Ukraine and said they still had loved ones living there.

Among them was Mariya Ptashnyk, now living in Stockton, who said she feared for her mother's life - and said she was prepared to fight to help her country if it came to it.

Mariya Patshnyk - 'I could protect my country'

Around fifty people gathered in the town's centre square, waving the national flag and chanting "Putin out".

They said they were desperate to highlight what is happening in their home country and were thankful to local people for their support.

Valeriia Whem - Support 'means a lot to me'

Meanwhile in Newcastle a similar number turned up to Grey's Monument where they chanted thanks for the support shown by the UK.

People held the Ukrainian flag and signs which read 'Stop Putin'.