BMW crashes through gardens in Stockton leaving trail of destruction

A BMW ploughed through residential gardens leaving a trail of destruction.

Cleveland Police were called to reports of the grey vehicle crashing through several garden walls and fences on Dunmail Road.

The force said two men were injured. One had facial and hand injuries and was taken to hospital while the other did not require hospital treatment.

An empty vehicle also caught fire and was extinguished by crews from Cleveland Fire Brigade.

A forensic team was also at the scene on Friday, February 25

Video by Terry Blackburn

Police are now appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to contact the force, quoting ref 32497.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.