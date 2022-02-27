A North East man took his hundredth sea dip in as many days in Tynemouth as part of a drive to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Sol Kosepinar, 42, has been bracing the chilly North Sea waters every day in King Edward's Bay following his own experience of suffering mental health issues himself.

The former Turkish special forces officer has been inspiring dozens of others to take the plunge and about 30 people turned out on Saturday, February 26, for Sol's final swim.

He's been documenting his cold water challenge over the last two weeks on a Facebook group which he said has nearly 1,000 members.

He said people from all over the world were following his success and he hoped he was making a positive difference.