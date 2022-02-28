Play video

Sunderland Minster has held a vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The city's interfaith forum gathered to light candles, pray and discuss ways to help - including writing letters to local MPs.

Reverend Chris Howson spoke of his experience while working in Ukraine.

"When I was in Ukraine in 2009 working with the church and students, the people I met there we are still in touch with.

"They've been urging people to pray for peace and to do whatever we physically can to support them."

The meeting was the latest in a series of gatherings across the region.

On Sunday, a show of support was held in Middlesbrough and Newcastle. In Middlesbrough, around fifty people gathered in the town's centre square, waving the national flag and chanting "Putin out".

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the next 24 hours would be a "crucial period" for his country, amid the Russian invasion.

It is thought Mr Zelenksyy could be referring in part to satellite images which show a more-than three-mile-long column of armoured vehicles containing fuel, logistics and armoured vehicles, heading towards Kyiv.