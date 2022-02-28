A stuffed bear that was taken from a Newcastle bar has been returned safe and sound.

Herbert has been on a grand old tour, managing to make his way to Ireland after being taken by a group who had been enjoying a night out in Newcastle.

An appeal was launched on social media, asking for the bear to be returned to the Dean Street bar Colonel Porter's Emporium.

Owners explained that Herbert is one of the venue's most popular exhibits and is named in honour of Colonel James Herbert Porter, the man who created Newcastle Brown Ale and inspired the name of the bar.

CCTV pictures were widely shared on Facebook and Twitter, showing Herbert being carried out by his 'captors' in February.

The group responded, apologised and vowed to get the bear home safely. The bar owner was understanding and accepted that the disappearance of bear-loved Herbert was a well-meant joke.

Speaking at the time John Adamson said: “Herbert is one of the many attractions at Colonel Porter’s and he’s been with us since day one.

“We are really keen to get him back. We’re sure whoever has taken him has only done it as a bit of fun so we would appeal to them to let him come home.”