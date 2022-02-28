The Darlington Hippodrome has cancelled it's scheduled Russian State Opera performances in light of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The venue was due to host both Carmen and Aida on the 1st and 2nd March but have cancelled both shows.

In a statement they said "we appreciate that the company and artists involved in these productions are in no way responsible for the actions of the Russian Government, and this decision was not an easy one to make.

"However we consider it imperative that we share our support and solidarity towards the people of Ukraine at this difficult time."

Ticket holders for either performance will be automatically given refunds without needing to contact the theatre.