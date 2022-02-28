A man has been charged after a police officer was attacked while attending a callout in County Durham.

Officers were called Aycliffe Village shortly after 9:30pm on 26 February following concerns for the welfare of a man.

While at the scene, one of the attending officers was allegedly dragged to the floor, kneed in the head, and thrown down a flight of stairs by a man who was unconnected to the original call.

A 48-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody.

He has since been charged with affray and assault and remanded in custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court today (28 February).

Inspector Sarah Honeyman, from Newton Aycliffe Neighbourhood Police Team, said: "While this incident resulted in a significant police presence in Aycliffe Village on Saturday night, it was an isolated incident and did not involve members of the public.

"Attacks on police officers are completely unacceptable – nobody deserves to be assaulted while doing their job. The officer involved was taken to hospital following the incident and is now recovering at home."