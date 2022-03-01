Sunderland AFC have announced that "lifelong supporter" Michael Waggott who collapsed during their League One game against Burton Albion has sadly died.

Michael Waggott collapsed in the crowd in the opening five minutes of the game on Tuesday 22 February.

He received treatment from the emergency services at the scene and was transferred to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he passed away on Thursday 24 February.

Players from both sides left the pitch as the game was stopped for over 30 minutes last Tuesday as Michael received treatment.

In a statement on the club's website, Sunderland AFC said: "Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time, and we will continue to offer them our full support throughout the next days and weeks.

"On behalf of Michael’s family, we commend the emergency services and our club staff and supporters for their response to the incident.

"Rest in peace, Michael. You will forever be red and white. You will be remembered, always."