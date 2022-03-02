Billingham company fined £20,000 after worker suffers life-threatening injuries

A Billingham civil engineering company has been sentenced after a worker suffered life-threatening injuries after falling 15 metres when a platform he was working on unexpectedly collapsed.

Teesside Magistrates Court heard how on 31 July 2019, the worker was involved in the dismantling of the Brent Bravo a former North Sea oil and gas platform.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident found that Able UK Limited failed to carry out a full structural appraisal of the platform prior to demolition.

After the hearing, HSE inspector Richard Littlefair said: “When undertaking demolition work where structures are being left in a pre-weakened state, it is essential for those in control of the work to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of all those involved with the work.

"This includes ensuring that consideration is given to the stability of structures before and during demolition work, as well as ensuring that control measures are in place to mitigate other associated health and safety risks such as work at height.”Able UK Limited of Able House, Billingham Reach Industrial Est, Haverton Hill Road, Cleveland, pleaded guilty to breaching Regulation 2(1) of The Health and Safety at Work act 1974 and was fined £200,000 with £20,991.24 costs by Teesside Magistrates Court.