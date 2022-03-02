Play video

What a night for Middlesbrough as they bagged a spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2017.Teenager Josh Coburn was the hero of the hour, producing another FA Cup upset by knocking out Tottenham with a 1-0 extra-time victory in the fifth round.

Following the game, the local lad could barely contain his delight.

Boro were the better team throughout, ensuring Spurs will end another season without a trophy after an abject display on Teesside.

Something special could be brewing under head coach Chris Wilder, who has already got the club back in the Championship promotion mix.

Wilder said: "I am very proud of the performance of everybody, I thought the energy that the supporters gave the team was outstanding, it was my first experience of a packed Riverside and it was amazing.

"The team rose to the occasion."

Middlesbrough defeated Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford in the fourth round and followed it up in style to beat Spurs, with 19-year-old Josh Coburn's 107th-minute strike settling the tie.

Manager Chris Wilder said: "(The goal) just shows the elation of a young footballer getting a winner for his hometown club in the fifth round against Tottenham Hotspur, that will live for a long time in the memory of Josh.

"It is a great moment for Josh, his opportunity came about and it was brilliant for him to smash home the winner."

Boro enjoyed a good start to the second half and should have gone ahead in the 55th minute but Matt Crooks, one of the heroes of the win at Manchester United, put a free header from Jonny Howson's corner over the crossbar when he should have buried it.

The Teessiders sensed another upset and had Tottenham on the back foot in the opening 15 minutes of extra time.

McNair fizzed an effort just off target and then Marcus Tavernier found space at the far post but shot straight at Lloris and Spurs survived.

But it was only a matter of time until Boro got their reward and Coburn wrote his name into folklore.

He was played in down the right, with Emerson Royal keeping him onside, and fired past Lloris, raising the roof at the Riverside and sending the crowd wild.

Fans burst into song to celebrate their beloved Boro and a win they dared to dream of.

It was nervy at the end, with Lumley somehow keeping out a deflected Dier effort, but they held on to complete a famous night.

Speaking after the match, Boro Boss Chris WIlder said he had every faith in his side:

"I am an honest manager in my assessment of the game - I would have been deeply disappointed if we had not won that game, I thought we did more than enough to win against a top side with an outstanding manager and some brilliant individuals in it.

"To turn over one of the favourites for the competition in the fifth round is a brilliant achievement."