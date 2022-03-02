Play video

Tuesday night saw Middlesbrough pull off another unbelievable win in the FA Cup, beating Spurs 1-0 in front of a home crowd in the fifth round tie.

19-year-old Josh Coburn smashed the winning goal into the net in on 107th minute - after just 12 minutes on the pitch.

Speaking to ITV News Tyne Tees after the game, he tells us that's it's the moment he'd been dreaming of: "[when i came on] Wilder said just work as hard as you can for the team...they needed fresh legs and thankfully I did that. I knew I'd get a chance when I came on, and thankfully I put it away."

Josh Coburn celebrates with fans after his winning goal. Credit: PA Images

On Coburn, Manager Chris Wilder said: "(The goal) just shows the elation of a young footballer getting a winner for his hometown club in the fifth round against Tottenham Hotspur, that will live for a long time in the memory of Josh.

"It is a great moment for Josh, his opportunity came about and it was brilliant for him to smash home the winner."

Middlesbrough saw off Manchester United in the last round - and everyone is now waiting to see who the team's next challenge will be.

The draw for the FA Cup quarter finals will take place on Thursday 3rd March.

Who is Boro's hero of the hour Josh Coburn?

Josh is a relatively fresh face on the team. The 19-year-old is from Bedale in North Yorkshire.

He came up through the Middlesbrough Academy, and signed his first-team contract in January last year, making his first start for the team in August against Blackpool.

He described last night's goal against Spurs as one of the most important goals of his career so far.