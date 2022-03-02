Roads closed as fire breaks out at Quilted Camel on Newcastle's Quayside

Tyne and Wear Fire Service were called to the Quilted Camel on Sandhill in Newcastle this evening to tackle a fire there.

Northumbria Police have also been called to assist.

Firefighters are still on scene working to extinguish the fire and are asking people in the area to keep their windows and doors closed due to the smoke.

Parts of Newcastle's Quayside has been closed tonight due to a fire Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

No one is believed to be injured however, the surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a safety precaution and a number of roads have been closed leading to the scene.

The Newcastle Quayside road is currently closed as well as the Swing Bridge. The Close from Skinnerburn Road is also closed as well as the pedestrian street from Dean Street down to the Quayside.

Officers and firefighters are asking people to avoid the area where possible and use alternate routes.

Officers are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.