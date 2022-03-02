North Shields' Sam Fender is set to take to the stage at the NME Awards.

The 27-year-old will perform his hit single Seventeen Going Under.

Also performing at the ceremony at London's Brixton Academy is Bring Me The Horizon, Griff, Chvrches and rapper Berwyn.

Fresh from his win at the Brits, Sam will be hoping to add to his collection of awards.

The singer-songwriter is nominated in six categories including Best Album by a UK Artist and Best Album in the World for 'Seventeen Going Under'.

The annual ceremony, which first took place nearly 70 years ago, will this year be hosted by actress and comedian Daisy May Cooper and rapper-presenter Lady Leshurr.

Fender, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Billie Eilish, Sawayama and Chvrches have all scored multiple nominations at the event.

Sam Fender is nominated for;

Best Album by a UK Artist

Best Album in the World

Best Solo Act from the UK

Best Solo Act in the World

Best Song by a UK Artist

Best Song in the World

The 2022 official charity partner is the Music Venue Trust, which was founded in 2014 to protect the UK's grassroots music venue network and played a significant campaigning role during the national coronavirus lockdowns.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 take place at London's O2 Academy Brixton on March 2 from 8.30pm.