The North East men who fled Putin's grip in Russia and Ukraine

They are two men from the North East and North Yorkshire who have fled the aggression of Vladimir Putin's regime.

Ramazan Paizov, an opposition activist linked to Alexei Navalny's party from Darlington, fled Russia in 2019.

Lewis Edwards, a British teacher from Ripon, fled the Russian military invasion this week.

Lewis and his partner, Tanya, had been taking cover in one of Kyiv's metro stations as the Russian tanks began to roll into the capital.

Following explosions in the neighbourhood, the couple emerged above ground, but it was not long before they were exposed to the terror of war again.

Lewis said: "The first thing we heard was like a gun cocking and a man shouting in Ukrainian like ‘get on your knees, get on your knees, so we ran."

They pair had witnessed a Ukrainian fighter detaining a suspected Russian spy, but it was enough to make them flee the capital.

Lewis added: "We drove, just constantly in contact with different people on different social networks, trying to find out what's happening, where and how to change our route. Like, you can’t go this way, the bombs are going off. You can’t go that way, the bridge is blocked by tanks. You can’t go this way, there’s a rocket strike."

The couple managed to get to safety by crossing the border into Slovakia and Lewis' mum, Alison, who had been in phone contact with them, said she was so relieved.

She said: "We went from very spartan telephone calls and text messages and then long periods of no contact at all, but we didn't know if he was alive or dead or if they'd been captured even."

Escaping the aggression of Putin’s authoritarian grip is all too familiar to Ramazan.

He told ITV News Tyne Tees: "I was arrested many times. The last time they arrest me, they took my passport and said ‘you have to stop your activism, otherwise your passport could be fake’. It was like hint. You have to stop. Otherwise you go to jail. They came over, six in the morning to my parents’ house, searching for me. It was like 10 to 15 people, full on ammunition, and my father called me and said, ‘you have to leave as soon as possible’.

Understanding the mindset of Putin, Ramazan said the Ukrainian invasion still took him by surprise, adding: "I was shocked. I didn't expect it. I thought he is absolutely mad. Ukrainians do very well. I'm proud of them, and I call all Western countries to help them, not only with sanctions against Putin, but with weapons because they need it."

Having settled in the UK, he felt the invasion of Ukraine could have had a detrimental impact on him, but soon realised he was still welcome in the North East.He said: "I felt like, Oh my God, what am I going to do now? Because I'm from Russia and people might be like, hate Russians then. But then I felt like, Oh my God, that's just like the finish off my life and Russians will be punished everywhere around the world. But thank God people understand that Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin at all. Russians don't want the war."