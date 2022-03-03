Sunderland City Council are on the hunt to track down 'mindless vandals' behind a graffiti-spree at Seaburn.

The graffiti was sprayed on buildings, bins and street furniture along the seafront over the weekend.Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, said: "We are actively working with Northumbria Police to identify those responsible and where people are identified we will take action.

"So, I'd urge anyone with any information which could help catch the culprits behind this mindless vandalism to contact either the police or the council.

"We know that our residents care passionately about the environment and that graffiti really upsets them. We also know from our 2020 Let's Talk consultation that they want to see more enforcement action.

"So I'm hoping that someone will know who is behind this or recognise the tags and come forward with the information we need to take action."Our teams work really hard to keep our seafront with its award-winning blue flag beaches looking its best all year round and it’s such a shame when they get diverted away from this to clean up unsightly graffiti.

"Not only is it a blot on our beautiful seafront but it's also going to take days and days and potentially cost thousands of pounds to clean up. Those responsible really should be ashamed of themselves."

Credit: Sunderland Council

It comes as the Council continues a clampdown on environmental crime and anti-social behaviour.

In the last 24 months it has issued:

982 Fixed Penalty Notices for offences relating to environmental crime.

Resulting in £70,545 being paid to the local authority.

Inspector Steve Prested, of Northumbria Police, said: "Intentional acts of criminal damage are totally unacceptable and we are committed to taking robust action against anybody found to be responsible for this graffiti spate.

"The North East is one of the most beautiful regions to live, work and visit in the entire country - so for somebody to deliberately target the seafront in this way is absolutely appalling.

"We will continue to work closely with the council and all our partners in order to tackle this type of mindless offending. Anyone with information is asked to contact us via our website or by calling 101."