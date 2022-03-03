A man who raped and sexually assaulted a girl two decades ago has been jailed after his victim broke her silence and revealed his offences to North Yorkshire police.

The victim, a woman now in her 30s, came forward in 2020, detailing Nicholas Dalby’s offences against her between 2002 and 2005.

She described being raped and sexually assaulted whilst alone with Dalby, an HGV driver, at his home address, in his static caravan and his wagon.

The 50-year-old was then interviewed by North Yorkshire Police in prison, where he is currently serving a jail sentence for similar offences against another child.

The HGV driver, formerly of Thirsk, denied committing any offences against the victim.

However, he was charged, and on the 28th of February, he pleaded guilty to three charges of rape, four of indecent assault and one of indecency with a child.

On Thursday, Dalby was sentenced at York Crown Court to a total of eight years in prison, to be served after his current prison sentence, as well as a one-year extended licence, and a sexual harm prevention order.

Addressing Dalby directly in a harrowing victim personal statement provided to the court, the woman said: “You shaped me as a child and teenager, but you will not shape me as an adult.

“This is where my strength has come from: I will not allow you to harm another child and by me speaking up and telling the truth, this is the only way to protect other girls from harm.”

After the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Sarah Jobe, of Northallerton CID, said: “The victim, in this case, showed immense courage in coming forward, having had to endure these dreadful crimes at a young age.

"Dalby denied the offences throughout the investigation – putting her through further trauma – but her strength has ensured justice has now been done.

“I hope this conviction shows other victims that it is never too late to seek support for what has happened. By speaking to the police, or other organisations, you can access help and advice for yourself, and allow us to protect other people like you.”

READ MORE: