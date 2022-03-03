Middlesbrough set to play Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter finals

Middlesbrough FC are set to play Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter finals.

It comes after Boro toppled Tottenham Hotspurs 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium earlier this week.

The draw had taken place this evening (3 March) by England manager Gareth Southgate at Wembley stadium ahead of Everton's fifth round tie with Boreham Wood.

Southgate spoke about watching his former club: "Well fantastic. The brilliant result at Old Trafford firstly and then the game against Spurs that they really deserved to win.

"This story with young Coburn scoring the winning goal is exactly what the cup is all about. A local boy that most of the country never heard of, and there he is live on television scoring a very memorable goal."

The results of the Quarter Finals Draw:

Crystal Palace v Everton or Boreham Wood.

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town v Liverpool.

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Southampton v Manchester City.

The quarter-finals will be played between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March.